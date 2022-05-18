LA Dodgers announce travel change amid uptick in COVID cases

The Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasters will not travel for upcoming away games due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases among team members, officials announced Tuesday.

In a statement posted online, officials said the broadcasters will broadcast from Los Angeles instead.

The announcement mentioned the upcoming Philadelphia and Washington games but did not go beyond that.

Los Angeles County said this week it could be downgraded from the federal government's "low" community risk rating to "medium" -- meaning if virus- related hospitalizations dramatically spike upward, indoor mask-wearing would again be mandated.

The county reported another 2,233 COVID infections on Tuesday, raising the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 2,917,892. Another eight deaths were also confirmed, lifting the overall virus-related death toll in the county to 32,045.

City News Service contributed to this report.