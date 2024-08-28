LA doctor gunned down outside urgent care center feared for his life for months: report

Chilling new details have emerged about the Los Angeles doctor who was shot and killed outside an urgent care center in Woodland Hills.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said Dr. Hamid Mirshojae was struck by gunfire as he was walking to his vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 outside the Woodland Hills Medical Clinic and Urgent Care on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

The investigation reveals he was walking to his Lexus SUV when the assailant approached him and shot him multiple times from behind. Witnesses heard gunshots and saw a body on the ground in the parking lot.

Mirshojae was 61.

An employee told the Los Angeles Times that Mirshojae had feared for his life for months.

About three months before the shooting, the employee told The Times the doctor was jumped by three men with baseball bats.

Authorities said at this stage of the investigation, it’s unclear whether the beating and deadly shooting incidents are connected.

LAPD officials said the gunman acted alone and fled the scene on foot. description of them was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Topanga station at 818-756-4800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.