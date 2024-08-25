Doctor shot, killed outside a Los Angeles hospital

The search continued Sunday for the person who shot a doctor to death outside a Woodland Hills hospital.

The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Friday on Topanga Canyon Boulevard just south of Oxnard Street. The victim, later identified as 61-year- old Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, was walking to a vehicle at the time in the parking lot of the Woodland Hills Medical Clinic and Urgent Care on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the shooter fled the scene on foot, and no suspect description was immediately available.

Mirshojae worked at the hospital and specialized in emergency medicine, according to the medical center's website, which said he received a doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific.

Police said he was walking to the SUV when an unknown suspect approached him and shot him multiple times. Witnesses heard gunshots and saw a body on the ground in the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Topanga station at 818-756-4800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.