LA designer takes cowboy hats to new heights... with lights

When it comes to fashion, neon and western wear may not come to mind, but Los Angeles designer Asia Hall has made it her claim to fame.

Hall describes her Neon Cowboys line as fashion tech. Her signature lighted neon cowboy hat has been worn by celebrities like Missy Elliot, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Miranda Lambert just to name a few.

From her newest collection, Machine Gun Kelly wore her pink neon lighted suit and custom hat to the Houston rodeo. It has 3-D printed artwork on it with the light embedded into it.

Hall is a big fan of the Stagecoach Music Festival and started wearing her designs there about ten years ago. She says Miley Cyrus was her first customer ever.

She does have fashion in her blood. Her father is couture designer Kevan Hall, a former creative director for Halston.

Hall's neon lighted cowboy hats come in numerous colors and cost eighty dollars. There’s even a pint-sized one for your pet.

The cowboy hat has grown in popularity following the release of Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" album. Data obtained by 'Fashionista' shows a 400% increase in interest for cowboy hats compared to a year ago. More data shows purchases of "rhinestone cowboy hats" have soared by over 300%.

Hall has designed for Beyoncé. For Queen Bey's Valentine's Ivy Park campaign Hall designed lights for Beyoncé's hands to highlight her face.

Being African American and Asian, she says she is happy to see more diversity in the world of country music.