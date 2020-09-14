LA Deputy Sheriffs President: 'We’re going to keep looking until we find you'

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriff's President Ronald Hernandez was at Saint Francis Medical Center in Lynwood Monday to show his support for the two new deputies recovering after Saturday’s ambush in their patrol vehicle.

He says he hopes this unprovoked attack on “two protectors of the community” is a wake-up call and has a message to the shooter. “I have to believe that even you right now are thinking that maybe you crossed that line,” says President Hernandez.

“My best advice to you would be to turn yourself in because the bottom line is not only are we worried about you, but society in general is worried about you. I hate to say it but we’re going to keep looking until we find you.”

To protestors outside the hospital chanting, “I hope you die!” toward the two deputies fighting for their lives inside, Hernandez says, “I would challenge you to show me a video and maybe you’ll change my mind where you ever see us standing over somebody who had the unfortunate circumstance or situation where we had to use deadly force and we were chanting ‘I hope you die.’”

The union has set up a foundation for the two deputies, https://ala ds.org/Home/Cares