LA deputy relieved of duties following fatal shooting in Lancaster

An LA County Sheriff's deputy involved in the shooting death of a woman who called 911 for help has been relieved of his duties.

In December 2023, Lancaster station deputies responded to a 911 call from Naini Finlayson who reported alleged domestic abuse by her boyfriend.

Bodyworn camera shows deputies entering the house, finding Finlayson holding her boyfirend's hand, with a knife in her other hand.

She was then fatally shot by a deputy identified as Ty Shelton.

While the shooting remains under investigation, the deputy was taken off his duties.

"We met with sheriff Luna on Thursday and we asked him about accountability and that's when he told us he had been fired," said Waunette Coullors with Cancel the Contract.

Attorney Brad Gage said this is the second family he is representing against the same deputy.

"You have deputy Ty Shelton who was the accused shooter of Naini Finlayson, who was also accused of having been the person who killed Michael Thomas a couple of years ago," Gage said at a press conference.

63-year-old Michael Thomas was shot to death during another domestic violence response in Lancaster. Department officials said he reached for the deputy's weapon, which his family and community activists dispute.

"We know that if Ty Shelton, LA County sheriff's deputy Shelton, had been fired after he murdered Michael Thomas in 2020, Niani would still be here," said BLM-LA co-founder Melina Abdullah.

"If we can get Ty Shelton put in jail, that would be the justice that I am seeking," said Niani's mother Tracie Hal.

The LA County Sheriff's Department released the following statement:

"The Department takes all deputy-involved shootings seriously. With any deputy-involved shooting there is a robust review process, which includes the Office of Inspector General, where every aspect of the shooting is thoroughly examined and evaluated to see if Department policies and procedures were followed and when there is evidence that actions violated these standards personnel are held accountable. Additionally, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Justice System Integrity Division, conducts a legal analysis to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed and if the shooting was legally justified.

The involved deputy was relieved of duty on March 26, 2024. The Department’s commitment to serving and protecting our communities is unwavering and deeply rooted in principles of fairness, equality, and justice."