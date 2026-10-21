2 teen girls arrested in Corona High School mass shooting plot

The Brief Two 15-year-old girls were arrested for allegedly planning an attack on Corona High School after an FBI investigation uncovered online communications. Detectives served search warrants on homes and electronic devices across Riverside County, confirming the two suspects researched past school shootings and attempted to acquire weapons, though none were found. The teens remain in custody facing conspiracy to commit murder charges while the case undergoes review by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.



Federal and local law enforcement disrupted a planned attack on Corona High School, arresting two 15-year-old girls following a multi-agency investigation into online threats.

The teenagers, students at Corona and Norco High Schools, allegedly spent months researching school shootings and discussing methods to obtain weapons before Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents and local detectives intervened, taking both into custody on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

What we know:

On October 6, 2026, the FBI and the Corona Police Department to online social media communications concerning a potential threat to Corona High School.

The initial notification sparked a joint effort that led to the immediate arrest of a 15-year-old female Corona High School student, according to police.

As the investigation expanded, detectives executed search warrants on electronic devices, communications, and several homes throughout Riverside County.

Through these searches, investigators identified a second suspect, a 15-year-old female student from Norco High School.

Evidence indicates both suspects spent months researching past school shootings and discussing strategies to carry out an attack on an unspecified future date, according to authorities.

While communications revealed discussions about obtaining weapons, neither suspect had acquired firearms, and officers recovered no weapons during their searches, officials said.

Both girls are in custody on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, with the case under review by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific online platforms where the suspects communicated, nor have they disclosed the exact timeline or intended date for the proposed attack.

It's also unclear what specific methods the suspects pursued to obtain weapons before their disruption by law enforcement.

What they're saying:

FBI Director Kash Patel emphasized the rapid interagency response that prevented potential violence.

"Thanks to swift work by the FBI and our partners, a potential act of targeted violence against a Southern California high school was disrupted before anyone was harmed. After the FBI identified online communications discussing a planned school attack, our Los Angeles Field Office moved immediately, identified those involved, and worked hand in hand with local law enforcement to take action. Two individuals have been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing," Patel said.

He reiterated the federal commitment to school safety, stating, "There is no greater priority than protecting our kids, and threats against our schools will be met with the full force of the FBI and our partners. I want to thank the Corona Police Department and the men and women of FBI Los Angeles for their outstanding work."

What's next:

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office will complete its review of the investigative materials to determine formal charging and court proceedings for both teens.

What you can do:

Law enforcement officials urge parents and students to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious online activity or concerning statements heard in the community.

Anyone with relevant safety information or concerns can submit tips directly to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.