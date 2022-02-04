LA crime spree: 9 arrested, charged with murder and attempted murder

Nine people were arrested and charged for their connection in a series of murders and attempted murders over the past several months in Los Angeles, DA George Gascón announced Friday.

Six defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

Mario Gonzalez, 20, is charged with six counts of murder for the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Arron Sutton on Nov. 15; 61-year-old Christopher Woods on Nov. 20; 24-year-old Timonhy Lee on Nov. 22; 23-year-old Kodi Martin and 24-year-old Erika Dixon on Dec. 3 and 29-year-old Jamahl Feemster on Jan. 4, along with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Alexander Padilla Yates, 27, is charged with the murders of Sutton, Lee, Martin and Dixon, as well as three counts of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of attempted murder.

Co-defendants Tyreece Marquis Brown, 28, Jahzanee Jervean Cruz, 27, James Allen Patterson, 38, and Darryl Ray Jones, 35, have been charged with one count each of murder stemming from Lee's killing, along with two counts each of conspiracy to commit murder.

The criminal complaint includes gun use allegations against Gonzalez, Yates and Cruz, along with an allegation that Cruz has a 2017 conviction for robbery in Los Angeles County.

The criminal complaint also alleges that the shootings followed an attack Sept. 26 in which a rival gang member shot at Brown, who was not struck by the gunfire, and another alleged gang member who was struck and killed.

The six were arrested Monday by Los Angeles police and have remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

Another man, Tony Gonzalez, 21, is charged with one count of second- degree robbery.

Two others who are charged have not been arrested.

Seven of those charged are connected with gangs.

"I am committed to making sure there are serious consequences for anyone who lacks compassion for another human life. My heart aches for every family who has lost a loved one to violent crime. We will work with them to provide trauma-informed services," District Attorney Gascón said in a statement.

Gascón said his office is working with local law enforcement agencies and community partners to reduce violent crime across Los Angeles County.

City News Service contributed to this report

