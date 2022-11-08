LA County voter turnout already over 20% with early voting

With Tuesday's deadline looming for people to cast their ballots, voter turnout in Los Angeles County was already slightly over 20% thanks to early voting.

According to the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office, 56,378 people cast ballots on Monday at vote centers. Since vote centers opened earlier this month, 128,459 people cast in-person ballots ahead of Election Day.

As of Monday, 1,029,706 vote-by-mail ballots had been returned, for an overall total of 1,158,165 ballots cast as of Monday night. That equates to a turnout of roughly 20.4% of the county's roughly 5.6 million registered voters.

ELECTION RESULTS:

The 640 vote centers in the county will be open until 8 p.m. Voters can visit any center to cast a ballot, regardless where they live. Voters can find the nearest center by searching online at locator.lavote.gov.

Vote-by-mail ballots can also be placed in drop boxes around the county. Ballots can also still be mailed, as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday. The county continues to accept ballots for up to a week after Election Day.