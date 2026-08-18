Dozens of looters break into Bellflower store after street takeover

The Brief Dozens of looters ransacked A-Z Market in Bellflower following a street takeover on Saturday. The family estimates $30,000 in damages and stolen property after thieves took nearly everything from the store. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the burglary, and no arrests have been made.



A family-owned liquor store in Bellflower was ransacked by dozens of looters following a street takeover on Saturday. A-Z Market's owners estimate tens of thousands of dollars in stolen goods and property damage, and local authorities are actively investigating the incident.

What we know:

A mob of thieves targeted A-Z Market, owned by Steven Abdullatif's family, following a street takeover at the intersection of Bellflower and Somerset Boulevards. Video captured the looters using a saw to cut through the store locks before storming the business.

The family estimates $30,000 in damages and stolen property. According to the family, the thieves took nearly everything, including beer, wine, liquor, cigarettes, and tobacco.

The family has created an online fundraiser to help recover from the financial loss.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed it is investigating the burglary.

What we don't know:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says no arrests have been made at this time, and no suspects have been publicly identified.

What they're saying:

Store owner Steven Abdullatif described the overwhelming experience as the looters approached and broke into his business.

"It was like a nightmare. It felt unreal. To be honest, I didn't feel that this was actually happening," Steven said. "I saw them start putting masks on, and they came to the front and started checking the store. That's when I saw there was something off about it."

Steven shared a message regarding the impact on his family.

"We do work very hard to make a living out of this place. People work really hard to make it in this country, and for you to come and mess it up in 10 minutes, you're breaking years of people's hard work," Steven said.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to help the family. Those looking to help can click here.