LA driver being tracked by authorities turns himself in at police station

The Brief South Pasadena PD officers initiated a pursuit of a suspect who allegedly violated a restraining order on Wednesday morning. The suspect led authorities on surface streets and freeways across the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit was then called off as officers went into tracking mode for safety reasons.



A police chase that turned into a following came to an unexpected end in Los Angeles' San Gabriel Valley on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Officials confirmed the incident started off as a pursuit in South Pasadena just after 7 a.m. as the high-speed chase continued on freeway and surface streets across the San Gabriel Valley.

South Pasadena PD confirmed the suspect violated a restraining order.

By 7:10 a.m., officials backed off and went into tracking mode due to safety.

About 10 minutes later, the following came to an end when the suspect parked and exited the vehicle outside the El Monte Police Station and turned himself in.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released by authorities.

It's unclear which charges he faces.