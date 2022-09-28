The tradition of running onto the field with the American flag and the Blue Lives Matter flag is coming to an end at Saugus High School.

Athletes at the school say they were notified that the "Thin Blue Line" flag will no longer be allowed on campus because it is "divisive."

Reaction from students and parents has been swift.

"For some people to say the flag is divisive, shows their ignorance because these are our heroes that come in while everybody runs away," said parent Christine Ruiz.

"I think people should keep an open mind because at the end of the day, when you call 9-1-1 who’s going to come and help you?" said parent Priscilla Garcia.

On November 14, 2019, a student with a pistol shot five classmates, killing two. Law enforcement rushed onto campus to stop the shooter from hurting more students.

"One of the first responders was a parent who dropped off a kid (at the time) and he literally saved some lives. The fact that the school is not honoring that is mind-blowing and disgusting," said Brandy Roggentien, who has a daughter at Saugus High School.

While the majority is outraged that the black, white and blue flag will no longer be allowed on campus, there are those who say the school is doing the right thing.

Student Daniel Alexander says, "I think it should be away from the game because it’ll cause fights and stuff, and people will get mad about that; just enjoy the game you don’t have to worry about it."

Another parent suggests, "I think the school should take a vote, that’s what they should do."

D’Ante Von Wright explained what was offensive about the flag.

"The American flag has colors for a reason. Red, white and blue, so when you add a blue line to one of the white stripes, it obviously changes the meaning of that flag," he said. "It’s no longer the Stars and Stripes, it’s whatever they want it to be so it’s a false flag. Flying it during a school event or any event is disrespectful to the country and the servicemen and women that came before."