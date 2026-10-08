LA County supervisors push to extend funding for disaster case managers for fire survivors

The Brief Hundreds of Palisades and Eaton Fire survivors rely on disaster case managers to navigate their recovery. Funding for the FEMA-backed program is scheduled to end on Oct. 31, despite millions in approved federal funds remaining undisbursed. Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey Horvath plan to ask the county to bridge the funding gap until federal dollars arrive.



Trying to rebuild after disaster strikes can feel like a full-time job. For Altadena residents Rasheed and Gayle Nicholls-Ali, who lost their home to the Eaton Fire while out of town, navigating the path forward proved overwhelming.

Rasheed Ali said the frustration grew so severe he was ready to give up until his disaster case manager stepped in to handle the process. His case manager ultimately gave the family the confidence needed to navigate the rebuild.

Now, that crucial support system is on the line.

FEMA approved $13 million for the Disaster Case Management Program, but only about $3 million has been disbursed to date. With current program funding set to expire on Oct. 31, survivors face the prospect of losing their dedicated advocates.

Gayle Nicholls-Ali said losing that assistance would potentially set their recovery back.

LA County steps in for survivors

Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey Horvath are taking action to ensure residents are not left without support. Later this month, Barger and Horvath will ask Los Angeles County to prepare to step in and bridge the funding gap until the remaining federal funds arrive.

Barger expressed deep concern that without these case managers, many survivors will fall through the cracks.

The funding effort is not the only action county leaders are taking to assist fire victims.

County investigates California FAIR Plan

Los Angeles County is also turning its attention to property insurance challenges facing survivors. Barger criticized the California FAIR Plan, calling it "anything but fair," and announced that the county is launching an investigation.

Barger emphasized that county leaders will not sit back and wait for the Department of Insurance to act, pledging instead to advocate directly for survivors.

The California FAIR Plan stated it is currently reviewing a letter received from Los Angeles County Counsel.