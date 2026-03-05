Woman's dog-bitten body found in South LA homeless encampment

The Brief Authorities are investigating a woman's death after her body was found Wednesday night at a South LA homeless encampment. LASD homicide detectives and animal control responded to the 1100 block of West 87th Street following a call from a fellow resident. While the victim sustained dog bites, it is currently unknown if the injuries occurred before or after her death.



A death investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a woman's body was found in a homeless encampment overnight, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call reporting a death near the 1100 block of W. 87th Street, west of Vermont Avenue.

At the scene, deputies found a woman's body. Authorities said her body was noted to have sustained dog bites.

What we don't know:

The woman's cause and manner of death are unknown. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators have not yet confirmed if the death is being treated as a homicide or if there are any suspects in custody.

It's unclear if the woman sustained the dog bites before or after her death.

What's next:

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.