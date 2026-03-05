Woman's dog-bitten body found in South LA homeless encampment
LOS ANGELES - A death investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a woman's body was found in a homeless encampment overnight, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
What we know:
On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call reporting a death near the 1100 block of W. 87th Street, west of Vermont Avenue.
At the scene, deputies found a woman's body. Authorities said her body was noted to have sustained dog bites.
What we don't know:
The woman's cause and manner of death are unknown. Her identity has not been released.
Investigators have not yet confirmed if the death is being treated as a homicide or if there are any suspects in custody.
It's unclear if the woman sustained the dog bites before or after her death.
What's next:
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.