LA County workers vote to authorize strike; Thousands could walk out next month

article

Hundreds of people poured in and out of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday: members of Service Employees International Union local 721, which represents 55,000 LA County public employees.

In a massive show of union power, they announced they have voted in favor of authorizing a strike, the likes of which this county has never seen — if it materializes.

If it does, everyone from emergency medical personnel, social service and mental health counselors, and even people working in county parks and street services would walk out on Oct. 10.

The two sides haven't even met at the negotiation table, yet, but the union said it has filed at least 20 unfair labor practices complaints, which allows the union to take the vote before negotiations for a new contract begin.

"If we have to shut down LA County to stop management's union busting, then we will," said SEIU President David Green. Indeed, a ULP strike would include almost all the LA county workforce and impact most services within the County's service area.

Outsourcing of jobs is just one of the issues union members are complaining about.

"Over half of jobs in the Department of Mental Health are now outsourced, which means, non-union," explained Green.

None of the Board members would speak on camera about the issue, but FOX 11 did receive this statement from County officials, which read:

Los Angeles County looks forward to robust and productive bargaining sessions with our labor partners, while continuing to highlight the significant fiscal challenges and heavy demands on public resources that lie ahead. The County is not yet at the bargaining table with SEIU 721, and we are disappointed that labor has chosen to preemptively and unnecessarily engage in heated rhetoric, including unfounded accusations and threats of an unwarranted strike that would put our most vulnerable County residents at risk.

Contrary to the union's assertions, the County has been working productively with our union partners for years to provide our valued workforce with substantial and competitive wages and benefits — and we will continue to do so. We are open to hearing the union's proposals and will continue to approach this process professionally and in good faith.