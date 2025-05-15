Thousands of LA County residents to receive medical debt relief letters next week

The Brief LA County is sending letters to over 134,000 residents, notifying them that their medical bills have been paid through the Medical Debt Relief Program. The program targets residents earning no more than four times the federal poverty level or having medical debt exceeding five times their income. LA County partnered with the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt to purchase and eliminate $500 million in medical debt for low-income residents.



If you get a letter from LA County with a blue seal reading "Undue Medical Bill," don't confuse it with "Unpaid." It's not a joke. Don't throw it away!

LA County is sending out letters to more than 134,000 residents, notifying them that their medical bills have been paid.

It's the LA County Medical Debt Relief Program, which provides immediate relief by purchasing and eliminating medical debt for qualifying residents. The criteria? Earning no more than four times the federal poverty level, or medical debt adding up to more than five times their income.

One in nine county residents are in that position.

The county joined forces with the national nonprofit Undue Medical Debt, which purchases the unpaid debt from people who can't pay their hospital bills. In the secondary market, that debt can be purchased for a fraction of its value—from the medical facilities or collection agencies. So, through an initial investment of $5 million, LA County aims to buy and pay off $500 million in medical debt for low-income residents.

Those people will get a notice in the mail in the next two weeks. They didn't have to apply or do anything. They were identified from their debt, which will disappear.

