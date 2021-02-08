LA County reports shortage of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Los Angeles County health officials announced its COVID-19 vaccination sites will only be administering second doses starting Tuesday until the end of the week due to a shortage.

A limited number of first doses will be given Monday and the rest of the week's appointments are reserved only for people needing their second dose of the medication. Health officials say you must provide documentation that you received your first dose.

LA County is currently in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, which includes people age 65 and older. County supervisors are expected to meet this week to discuss allowing the next group to receive vaccines, consisting of educators, teachers, childcare workers, food and agriculture workers, and emergency responders.

Less than 3% of LA County's population has been fully vaccinated so far.

For information on how to receive second doses of the vaccine, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.

