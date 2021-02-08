LA County reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases among health care workers

article

Health officials in Los Angeles County shared disturbing data involving our frontline workers.

Los Angeles County Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said during Monday's briefing that the county is seeing 842 new COVID-19 cases from health care workers in the area.

LA County also reported 2,741 new COVID-19 cases while seeing 93 new deaths from the virus across the area on Monday. The new numbers bring up the total number of cases across LA County to 1,149,064 while raising the death toll to 18,135. Officials also specified that Mondays tend to yield lower numbers "due to a lag in reporting."

Monday's developments come as LA County will only administer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, February 9 through the end of the week due to a shortage in the doses.

As of Monday, LA County is in Phase 1B of vaccine rollouts. The following groups are eligible for a vaccine in Los Angeles County:

Healthcare workers

Long term care facility residents (second dose only)

Residents 65 and older

County supervisors are expected to meet this week to discuss allowing the next group to receive vaccines, consisting of educators, teachers, childcare workers, food and agriculture workers and emergency responders.

Less than 3% of LA County's population has been fully vaccinated so far, FOX 11's Bob DeCastro reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

