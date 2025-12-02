Search for pursuit suspect underway in South LA neighborhood

The Brief The LAPD was in pursuit of a reported stolen U-Haul in South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The pursuit came to an end in the Exposition Park area, where the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene. The suspect has yet to be located.



The pre-dawn pursuit of two suspects in a reported stolen U-Haul came to an end in a South Los Angeles neighborhood where the search for the suspect continues.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit of two suspects in the reported stolen vehicle at 5:54 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway at Manchester Avenue.

The pursuit came to an end four minutes later when one of the suspects parked the U-Haul in the area of W. 38th Street and S. Gramercy Place in the Exposition Park neighborhood. The two suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the surrounding area.

SkyFOX was over the scene as officers set up a perimeter around the neighborhood with several patrol vehicles at the scene.

Those in the area are asked to keep their windows and doors locked.

By 6:40 a.m., LAPD officers confirmed one suspect was in custody and one was outstanding.

The LAPD has since broken down the perimeter.

What we don't know:

It's unclear where the second suspect is. The name of the suspect in custody has not been released by authorities, and it's unclear which faces he may face.