Alleged domestic violence suspect in custody after high-speed chase, standoff ends in Del Rey

An alleged domestic violence suspect was taken into custody after a dangerous high-speed pursuit came to an end in the Del Rey area of Los Angeles.

Timeline:

The pursuit began in Hollywood. The driver was allegedly wanted for domestic violence.

The white Mustang was seen driving recklessly at high speeds on the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway.

SkyFOX clocked the suspect driving at speeds of 90 to 110 MPH on the freeway.

The suspect was driving on the shoulder of the freeway, dodging other vehicles.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ SkyFOX

Standoff with police

The driver eventually came to a stop on the shoulder of the Mindanao Way offramp from the 90 Freeway in the Del Rey area.

He was seen weaving through traffic before stopping on the shoulder.

An innocent driver was caught between the suspect's car and multiple police cars. Officers escorted that innocent driver to safety as multiple officers engaged in a standoff with the suspect.

During the standoff, the suspect exited the vehicle multiple times and made gestures and spoke to officers.

After a few minutes, the driver walked further away from the vehicle and that's when officers made their move and attempted to apprehend him. The suspect quickly returned to his vehicle, but over half a dozen officers grabbed him and dragged him out of the vehicle.

A female passenger was also removed from the vehicle. Her connection to the suspect is unknown.

The driver was arrested.