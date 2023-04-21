LA County offering free 'Lifeguard Ready Training' program

Los Angeles County is kick-starting its free lifeguard training program.

The County's parks and recreation department is taking applications for training, which goes from April 24 to June 2, 2023.

The free program is at nine locations listed below:

Tuesday/Thursday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Loma Alta Pool: 3330 N Lincoln Ave. Altadena, CA 91001

Mary M Bethune Pool:1244 E. 61st St. Los Angeles, CA 90001

Victoria Pool: 419 MLK Jr. St. Carson, CA 90746

Monday/Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

El Cariso Pool: 13100 Hubbard St Sylmar, CA 91342

Obregon Pool: 4021 1st St Los Angeles, CA 90063

Greater Whittier: 8028 Pioneer Blvd. Whittier

Ted Watkins Pool: 1335 E 103rd St Los Angeles, CA 90002

Alondra Pool: 3353 Redondo Beach Blvd Lawndale, CA 90260

Those looking to apply can click here for more information.