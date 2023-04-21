LA County offering free 'Lifeguard Ready Training' program
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County is kick-starting its free lifeguard training program.
The County's parks and recreation department is taking applications for training, which goes from April 24 to June 2, 2023.
The free program is at nine locations listed below:
Tuesday/Thursday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Loma Alta Pool: 3330 N Lincoln Ave. Altadena, CA 91001
- Mary M Bethune Pool:1244 E. 61st St. Los Angeles, CA 90001
- Victoria Pool: 419 MLK Jr. St. Carson, CA 90746
Monday/Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- El Cariso Pool: 13100 Hubbard St Sylmar, CA 91342
- Obregon Pool: 4021 1st St Los Angeles, CA 90063
- Greater Whittier: 8028 Pioneer Blvd. Whittier
- Ted Watkins Pool: 1335 E 103rd St Los Angeles, CA 90002
- Alondra Pool: 3353 Redondo Beach Blvd Lawndale, CA 90260
Those looking to apply can click here for more information.