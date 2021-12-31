LA County: Nearly 1 in 4 people testing positive for COVID

Los Angeles County is once again reporting an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Los Angeles County Public Health on New Year's Eve reported 27,091 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths across the county. Friday's new numbers shatter the previous day's new COVID cases in Los Angeles County, which was 20,198.

With the ongoing surge in mind, health officials are doubling down on their stance of discouraging people from throwing or attending big New Year's Eve parties.

"With cases almost doubling in 2 days, and just about 1 out of every 4 people testing positive, Public Health urges everyone to minimize the risk of transmitting the virus by not hosting or attending large gatherings over this upcoming holiday weekend," Los Angeles County Public Health said in a press release on New Year's Eve.

According to Friday's COVID numbers, 1,365 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.

