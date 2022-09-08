LA County investigating possible death due to monkeypox

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a possible death due to the monkeypox virus.

The death is the second in the United States being investigated as possibly caused by monkeypox.

No information about the person was released.

Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. The main difference between symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell (lymphadenopathy) while smallpox does not. The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days.

This is a developing story, check back for updates