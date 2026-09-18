At least 2 hospitalized after horrific multi-vehicle crash in Irwindale

The Brief At least two people were hospitalized after becoming trapped in a horrific four-vehicle crash in Irwindale late Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the crash involving a big rig near East Arrow Highway and Avenida Barbosa just before 11:45 a.m. First responders freed two trapped victims from the wreckage and transported them to a nearby hospital; no other injuries were reported.



Los Angeles County Fire officials said at least two people were hospitalized after becoming trapped in the wreckage of a horrific multi-vehicle crash in Irwindale late Friday morning.

What we know:

Four vehicles, including a big rig, were involved in a crash in the area of East Arrow highway at Avenida Barbosa just before 11:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Fire crews freed two people from the wreckage and transported them to a nearby hospital.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed extensive damage to the vehicles involved as road closures were in effect in the immediate area of the crash site.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The names of the crash victims have not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.