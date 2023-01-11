LA County issues Ocean Water Advisory through Friday

After winter storms dumped inches of rain on Southern California this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents against going into the ocean in the coming days.

Public Health issued an Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Tuesday that will continue until at least Friday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m.

According to County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis, storm drains, creeks and rivers that drain out into the ocean can bring things like bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and more into the ocean water. Some portions of LA County received more than 10 inches of rain over the last week, leading mudslides in areas like Studio City and parts of Ventura County; and even a sinkhole in Chatsworth.

Experts say the rain that's pummeled the state in the last few weeks will help drought conditions, but it isn’t yet clear exactly how much, and the precipitation won’t be enough to fix some of California’s long-term water problems that climate change is making worse.

While the ocean water warning will continue through Friday, there is a chance that it may be extended, as more rain is expected in the coming days.

More detailed information on Los Angeles County's beaches can be found on the County Public Health website here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.