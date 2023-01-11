California storm aftermath: Cleanup underway as more rain looms

As Southern California starts to dry out from the latest of a parade of winter storms to slam the region, some residents are beginning to see the lingering effects including landslides and rock slides.

Here in Nichols Canyon in the Hollywood Hills, you can see a tree has come down along with boulders and debris, blocking the road.

It all happened overnight around 12:45 a.m. when the hillside began to slide, resulting in mud debris and the large tree being brought down.

It doesn't appear to be blocking any homeowners from leaving their homes.

Street services were in the area earlier Wednesday, assembling a team with some large and heavy-duty equipment to remove the tree and clean up the area.

Additionally, engineers are present to determine exactly what the stability of the hillside is now post-storm.

Another slide happened on Cahuenga Boulevard near Pilgrimage Bridge.

The driver and his passengers there were driving in the area when they saw rocks starting to come down, but it was too late to avoid them.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but the car did appear to be a total loss.

Meanwhile in downtown Los Angeles, the torrential rain led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway leading to the train platforms on the main level of Union Station Tuesday.

Metro rerouted pedestrians to other entrances and exits of the station. As of Wednesday morning all operations have resumed as normal.