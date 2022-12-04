LA County gas prices drop every day for more than 3 weeks

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 24th consecutive day, decreasing 2.6 cents to $4.862, its lowest amount since Feb. 25.

The average price has decreased 57 times in the 60 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, falling $1.632, including 4.6 cents on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 26.9 cents less than one week ago and 66.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 16.9 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 23rd consecutive day, decreasing 2.8 cents to $4.734, its lowest amount since Feb. 12. It is 27.8 cents less than one week ago and 68.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 6.9 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has decreased 57 times in 60 days since rising to a record $6.357 on Oct. 5, falling $1.623, including 5.6 cents Saturday.

The national average price dropped for the 25th consecutive day, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.413. It is 14.2 cents less than one week ago and 37.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 5 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped 39.2 cents over the past 25 days, including 2.3 cents Saturday. It is $1.603 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.