Expand / Collapse search

LA County gas prices continue to go back up

Published 
Gas Prices
City News Service

Gas refund payments begin in October

Gas prices in Los Angeles and Orange County have increased for 16 straight days, as the state's rebate program is expected to start doling out payments.

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 16th consecutive day Sunday, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.429.

The average price has increased 18.3 cents over the past 16 days, including four-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.3 cents more than one week ago, 7.9 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.028 greater than one year ago.

The average price is $1.033 less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14.

The Orange County average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $5.391. It is 4 cents more than one week ago, 16.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.032 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped $1.019 since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12.

The national average price dropped for the 96th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling four-tenths of a cent to $3.678. It has dropped $1.338 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 4 cents less than one week ago and 25.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 48.5 cents more than one year ago.