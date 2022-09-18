LA County gas prices continue to go back up

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 16th consecutive day Sunday, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.429.

The average price has increased 18.3 cents over the past 16 days, including four-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.3 cents more than one week ago, 7.9 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.028 greater than one year ago.

The average price is $1.033 less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14.

The Orange County average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $5.391. It is 4 cents more than one week ago, 16.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.032 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped $1.019 since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12.

The national average price dropped for the 96th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling four-tenths of a cent to $3.678. It has dropped $1.338 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 4 cents less than one week ago and 25.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 48.5 cents more than one year ago.