LA County introduces free health vending machines offering lifesaving products

The Brief 51 self-serve vending machines will provide free lifesaving overdose prevention and public health supplies to underserved communities. These stations offer products such as COVID-19 self-test kits, naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and condoms. LA County Dept. of Public Health plans to expand the initiative to 100 stations in the coming months.



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has introduced 51 Community Health Stations equipped with self-serve vending machines to provide free lifesaving overdose prevention and public health supplies to underserved communities.

What we know:

The Community Health Stations offer a variety of products aimed at promoting public health and safety, including COVID-19 self-test kits, naloxone for reversing opioid overdoses, fentanyl test strips, and condoms.

The stations are strategically placed in accessible locations such as pharmacies, health centers, community centers, and homeless shelters.

The initiative is designed to make these resources readily available to residents seven days a week.

Big picture view:

This initiative represents a significant step in addressing public health needs in underserved areas, providing crucial resources to combat health challenges such as opioid overdoses and the spread of infectious diseases.

The expansion of these stations aims to enhance community health and safety across Los Angeles County.

What's next:

The county said it plans to expand to a total of 100 stations in the coming months.

What they're saying:

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, emphasized the importance of these supplies: "COVID-19 self-tests, naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and condoms allow individuals to take actions that protect themselves and others in the community."

What you can do:

Residents can find the nearest Community Health Station using the interactive map locator at ph.lacounty.gov/CommunityHealthStation.

For those interested in hosting a station, contact dph-kiosks@ph.lacounty.gov .