LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell.

The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated the window, shattering glass everywhere including the firefighter's face.

The firefighter was treated and is recovering.

The suspect remains at large.

No suspect information was immediately available.