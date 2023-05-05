It's opening day at the LA County Fair

Grab your sunscreen and bring your appetite! The LA County Fair at the Fairplex in Pomona is back. Get ready for the rides, concerts, and of course, all the fried food.

The LA County Fair opens Friday at 5 p.m. and runs through May 29 (closed Mondays, except Memorial Day, Tuesdays and Wednesdays). Season passes and single-day tickets are also now on sale online. Admission costs just $5.

The LA County Fair is celebrating its 101st anniversary.

Fair hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, except on opening day, May 5 – when hours are 5 to 11 p.m.

New foods with Fair industry culinary masters Chicken Charlie with his new Deep-fried S’mores and the "Midway Gourmet" Dominic Palmieri’s Cap’t Chicken Sandwich made with Berry Captain Crunch cereal; Loco Elote Ramen Noodle Cup; and Hot Cheetos, Pickles and Cheese Pizza.

Other attractions this year include:

Sean Kenney's Animal Super Powers Made with LEGO® Bricks, a brand new exhibition featuring awe-inspiring sculptures made from LEGO® bricks. From the mind of acclaimed artist Sean Kenney, Animal Super Powers showcases more than 20 larger-than-life sculptures of creatures who have evolved to possess their very own "super powers" and invites guests to learn the science behind them. In Expo Hall 7.

The Walking Tree of Life, a 9-foot-tall anthropomorphic tree that, through artistic performance, focuses on the positive affirmation of humans’ relationship with nature.

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show – See professional lumberjacks carve intricate items with a chainsaw.

Mariachis and Folklorico Dancing for Cinco de Mayo.

Celebrate the Fair’s theme Spring Into Fair: Where Fun Blooms with the Flower & Garden Pavilion’s Hands That Cultivate

Animals, animals, animals!

Carnival rides

For more information, visit lacountyfair.com.