Chase suspect in custody after leading deputies on chase across LA County

A chase suspect is in custody after leading deputies on a chase across parts of Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over the South Gate area as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was in pursuit of a suspected stolen red pickup truck.

The suspect eventually stopped the red pickup truck and got out of the vehicle. When deputies walked up to try and arrest him, the suspect started running and then a short foot chase ensued.

Deputies were eventually able to chase down the suspect on East 69th Street near Naomi Avenue. LASD took the suspect into custody.

Officials did not say where the red pickup truck may have been stolen from.

