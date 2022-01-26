LA councilman Mike Bonin drops bid for reelection

One week after an effort to recall him from office fell short of making the ballot, Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin says he's dropping his bid for re-election to the Westside District 11 seat.

Bonin said he has struggled with depression for years and needs time "to focus on health and wellness." He calls it a "difficult, deeply personal decision," but says he's confident it's "the right choice for the right reasons."

"It is hard for me to speak publicly about mental health, but I’ve always been forthcoming about my addiction and recovery, and about my struggles with housing insecurity. I want to be honest here, too. I believe that sharing about our fragility is how we build common strength," the councilman tweeted Wednesday.

Bonin represents Venice, Mar Vista and much of the Westside.

He came under fire when the homeless started camping under the Venice Boardwalk.

