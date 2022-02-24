LA says landlord's mismanagement led to NH Locos takeover, now the city wants to make him live there

The city of Los Angeles is suing the owner of a North Hollywood apartment complex, alleging that his mismanagement of the property has allowed a local gang to practically control and "terrorize" the area, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday.

The building, on the 13,000 block of Vanowen Street in North Hollywood is an alleged "stronghold" for the North Hollywood Locos gang. According to Feuer, the Los Angeles Police Department has documented nine gang-related shootings at the property over the last 15 months, including five since December 2021.

"The violence at and around this gang-ridden property has got to stop now. It’s so bad that the church next door had to suspend youth activities during this recent outbreak of shootings to keep young congregants out of harm’s way, then erect a metal barrier to deflect bullets," said Feuer. As part of the lawsuit, the city is asking the court to order the landlord to live at the property. "Let him learn what it’s like to live with shooting after shooting, because that’s what the hard-working families at this property endure all the time," Feuer said.

The property is owned by Swaranjit "Mike" Nijjar, who according to the city owns and manages approximately 20 residential properties in Los Angeles. Nijjars's sister, Daljit Kler, is also named in the lawsuit, and according to the city is involved in the property's day-to-day operations. The lawsuit alleges that their neglect of the property has allowed the NH Locos gang to take over, including tagging it "with graffiti to make it clear to tenants, community members and rivals that it is under their control and that they will aggressively defend it from other gangs, including rivals MS-13."

City Attorney Mike Feuer announces lawsuit against the owner of a 116-unit apartment complex, an alleged stronghold of the North Hollywood Locos (NH Locos) gang, for allegedly allowing a terrorizing gang dynamic. (Photo: City Attorney Mike Feuer)

This is not the first time that Feuer's office has taken Nijjarr to court. Nijjar allegedly refused to maintain another similar property in Baldwin Hills, which the city alleges was taken over by the Black P-Stones gang.

The lawsuit filed Thursday looks to force Nijjar and Kler to live in the Vanowen Street complex until certain maintenance requirements are met, including the installation fencing, gating, and a video security system, and the deployment of security guards on the property.

"No tenant in this city should be forced to live in the kind of conditions that have existed at 13100 Vanowen," city councilmember Paul Krekorian in a press release Thursday. "When any landlord allows violent gangs to target residents and endanger their lives, this city will take action."

FOX11 has reached out to Nijjar for comment, but as of yet has not heard back.

