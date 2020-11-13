LA city leader calls for shutdown of Whiteman Airport in wake of deadly plane crash

article

Just hours after a small plane crash killed a pilot in Pacoima, a Los Angeles city leader is calling for the closure and redevelopment of the Whiteman Airport.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez explained in a statement that the closure is necessary to bring in housing, jobs and economic opportunities to the region.

“Economic and environmental injustice permeate every facet of life here, amplified by the number of COVID-19 cases and long lines at the food pantries. It’s past due to deliver substantial economic investment and environmental justice," Councilwoman Rodriguez said in a statement.

On Thursday, the pilot of the small plane was trying to land at Whiteman Airport but due to engine issues, the small plane crashed at an intersection, burning down two cars and damaging a third.

Councilwoman Rodriguez added Thursday's deadly crash was a reminder of the "public safety threat" that Whiteman Airport brings to the community.

Below is a full statement from Councilwoman Rodriguez:

