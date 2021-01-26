LA City councilman butchers words to Pledge of Allegiance during meeting

For many of us here in the United States, we've all grown up reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in grade school. But fast-forward to adulthood, there's no guarantee that all of us would be able to recite it correctly, word-for-word.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leόn, he went through several hiccups trying to recite the pledge before his peers at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Hours after the botched Pledge of Allegiance, de Leόn took to social media to make light of the situation.

"Embarrassing, am I right?" he wrote on social media. "If you or someone you know got a good laugh out of my own 'unique version of the pledge of allegiance, consider donating a few [money] to nouswithoutyou.la. They’re doing amazing work in CD 14 to provide food security for undocumented immigrants."

