LA Chargers, Justin Herbert reach 5-year contract extension

Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert won't be leaving Southern California any time soon.

First reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and later announced by the team, Herbert and the Chargers have tentatively agreed on a 5-year, $262.5 million contract extension.

With the extension, Herbert is expected to remain with the Chargers through the end of the 2029 NFL season.

Following the reports of Herbert's new deal, the Chargers posted a hype video featuring the team's star QB.

Herbert, who turned 25 in March, is considered one of NFL's brightest stars. He finished 2022 regular season with 4,739 passing yards with 25 touchdowns through the air and 10 interceptions.

The former Oregon Duck was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and was named NFL's rookie of the year back in 2020. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, NFL Network ranked him No. 40 in the league's Top 100.