Parents arrested, nanny on the run in child abuse investigation of 2-month-old

article

The Brief A man and a woman were arrested in connection with a child abuse investigation. Investigators said surveillance footage revealed a 2-month-old was abused by their nanny and the parents waited two days to take the infant to the hospital. The nanny's whereabouts are unknown.



Two parents were arrested and a nanny was at large in a child abuse investigation in Arcadia, officials said.

What we know:

Officers with the Arcadia Police Department were called to an area hospital after they received a report about a possible incident of child abuse on Wednesday, May 7.

Arriving officers discovered a two-month-old had been admitted with a traumatic head injury and intracranial bleeding.

During the investigation, detectives served a search warrant at a home located in the 600 block of Camino Real Avenue, located near the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Duarte Road. After reviewing surveillance footage, they observed the infant’s nanny shake and strike the infant on Monday, May 5. The violent incident caused the baby to lose consciousness.

Officials said when the parents were made aware of the incident, they did not seek medical attention for the young child.

Two days later, the child was taken to the hospital where they experienced the onset of seizures.

Arrests made:

Arrest warrants in the investigation were issued for:

56-year-old Chunmei Li (nanny)

38-year-old Silvia Zhang (mother)

65-year-old Guojun Xuan (father)

Zhang and Xuan were taken into custody without incident for felony child endangerment/neglect. Their bail was set at $500,000 each.

Li’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services was called in.

Dig deeper:

Arcadia PD investigators said a total of 15 people were taken from the Arcadia home. Six other children were located by DCFS at other residents in the area and were taken into protective custody.

Investigators said they believe some of the children were birthed through surrogates.

What you can do:

Those with information about this incident are asked to call Arcadia PD at 626-574-5168.

What they're saying:

"While we recognize the public’s interest in the details about the lives of children and families who come to our attention, DCFS is bound by state confidentiality laws that prevent the department from discussing potential involvement with families. These laws are in place to protect children and families from further emotional distress while delicate family matters are resolved," DCFS said in a statement.

They added those who suspect any case of child abuse and neglect can can call the Child Protection Hotline at 800-540-4000 .