Man killed in multi-vehicle crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

A deadly multi-vehicle crash was under investigation on the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert and traffic was down to one lane for hours during the investigation.

Around 4:40 a.m., the CHP began receiving calls from people who believed they saw a wrong-way driver. Moments later, more callers reported a crash involving multiple cars at the Sherman Way exit in Van Nuys.

CHP investigators later clarified it was not a wrong-way crash. They believe the driver of a silver Acura lost control on the northbound side of the freeway, spun out, crashed into the center divider, and ended up facing the wrong way. A red car then crashed into the Acura along with a truck.

The driver of the silver Acura was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities and his name has not been released. The other drivers sustained minor injuries in the collision.

The investigation is active and ongoing.