Kyle Rittenhouse trial: MSNBC barred from court, producer followed jury bus

Kenosha police say a person that was taken into custody Wednesday evening, Nov. 17 was trying to photograph jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder said in court on Thursday morning, Nov. 18 that the person identified himself as a producer for MSNBC.

Kyle Rittenhouse

Kenosha police spotted this person who, a short time later, ran a red light and was pulled over. The man indicated who he was and who he worked for – and told officers he had been instructed by his superior to follow the jury bus.

The producer was issued several traffic-related citations.

NBC News said in a statement that the man was a freelancer who received a citation for a traffic violation that took place near the jury vehicle, and he "never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them."

The statement said the network regretted the incident and would fully cooperate with an investigation.

"I have instructed that no one MSNBC News will be permitted in this building," said Judge Schroeder.

The jurors, who began deliberating on Tuesday, are anonymous by order of the court. Schroeder said they were riding in a bus whose windows had been covered over to keep them from seeing any signs about the case.

Officials say there was no breach of security regarding the jury, nor were there any photographs obtained.

The judge called this incident an "extremely serious matter" and said it will be "referred to the proper authorities for further action."

Rittenhouse, 18, shot and killed two people and wounded a third during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha last year. He testified he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him.

This investigation remains active and open.

Associated Press contributed to this report.