Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's Krayzie Bone gives health update: 'Fought for life'

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone shared an update from his hospital bed after he was hospitalized and placed in an induced coma last week.

The 50-year-old rapper posted an update on Instagram nine days after he was hospitalized for sarcoidosis, a rare condition that causes small patches of swollen tissue, called granulomas, to develop in the organs of the body.

Krayzie Bone, winner Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for "Ridin'" (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

According to TMZ, doctors found bleeding in one of Krayzie Bone’s lungs. He reportedly had multiple surgeries to stop internal bleeding.

"Just fought for life literally for 9 days straight," Krayzie Bone said on Instagram. "And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me. Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them."

Fellow Bone Thugs-n-Harmony member Bizzy Bone made a post about Krayzie on Instagram while Krayzie was in an induced coma, reports say. Fans offered thousands of messages of support in the comments below Bizzy’s post.

Krayzie is an American rapper, singer, producer, and entrepreneur. After the success of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Krayzie released a solo album called Thug Mentality 1999. Krayzie has also launched his own record label, apparel line and podcast.

