Man dies days after e-scooter hit-and-run in Koreatown; police investigating

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving an electric scooter.

"The lady that crashed into my uncle doesn’t realize she killed someone," said Susan Park, whose uncle was hit.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. last Thursday evening along James M Wood Boulevard in Koreatown.

According to family members, Donny and Jenny Kim had been walking to a restaurant that evening when a woman on an e-scooter crashed into Donny.

"She crashed into my uncle and my uncle fell back," said Park. "He hit the back of his head very hard on the cement."

Jenny Kim tried helping her husband who was on the ground bleeding. Police and an ambulance arrived, but Donny refused treatment. Shortly after, when the couple got home, the 65-year-old’s condition worsened.

"He was complaining about his head hurting, and he started vomiting," said Park.

Donny, a longtime local business owner, was then quickly taken to the hospital where he died within two days.

"The next month would have been our 40-year anniversary," said Kim. "[We were planning] a trip to Korea."

After the collision, Jenny Kim said she spoke with the scooter driver and tried getting her to stay at the scene. However, moments after the crash, surveillance video showed the woman driving off on the scooter.

"While [my aunt was] holding onto my uncle’s bloody head and calling 911, [the scooter driver] left," said Park.

The couple had no children, and had plans to live out their retirement together quietly, enjoying each other’s company.

Donny’s friends and family are now hoping the scooter driver comes forward and turns herself in to the LAPD.

"It was a horrible accident," said Park. "She didn’t mean to, but she crashed into him and took off."