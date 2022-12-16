Fire damages Koreatown discount merchandise store

Los Angeles city firefighters knocked down a greater-alarm fire that ignited at a discount store in Koreatown late Friday morning.

SkyFOX flew over the scene around 11 a.m. and showed heavy smoke coming from what appeared to be the Berendo Dollar store near Third and Berendo streets.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire inside the one-story building was extinguished in 20 minutes

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

