Koreatown home goes up in flames

Los Angeles City firefighters worked to knock down a blaze that erupted in the Koreatown area on Friday morning.

The fire was reported on the 900 block of S. Kenmore Avenue, between San Marino Street and W. Olympic Boulevard.

Aerial views from SkyFOX showed heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure.

Fire crews arrived at the scene just before 10 a.m. and were working to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures. Aerial images showed the fire had seemingly spread to at least one additional building.

Some patients were triaged at the scene. However, none of them required hospitalization, officials said

The fire comes as Southern California braces for a heat wave with above-average temperatures expected across the region.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.