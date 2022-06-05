Kobe Bryant's jersey from 1997 sells for $2.7M at auction

A Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey from 1997 fetched $2.735 million at auction this weekend, officials said Sunday.

The jersey was photomatched to the Lakers' 1997 playoff run, as well as multiple games at the end of Bryant's rookie regular season, according to SCP Auctions, which said it was the second-highest amount bid for any game-worn basketball jersey.

Other highlights from the company's 2022 Spring Premier Auction on Saturday included:

-- $403,664 for the only known autographed Kobe Bryant Precious Metal Gems card;

-- $342,379 for a 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle rookie card;

-- $275,696 for an autographed 1933 Babe Ruth card;

-- $230,291 for a ticket stub from Jackie Robinson's 1947 debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers;

-- $227,856 for a Babe Ruth game-used bat from 1920-22;

-- $73,253 for DeShawn Stevenson's 2011 Dallas Mavericks NBA championship ring.

"The overall auction brought extremely strong numbers and many record sales. The auction total went over $8 million, which is the second biggest auction in company history," SCP President David Kohler said. "This incredible sale happened amidst stock market volatility and war overseas, too."

Full results from the auction can be found at www.SCPauctions.com.