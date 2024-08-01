2nd Kobe Bryant statue to be unveiled outside Lakers' arena Friday: ESPN

Kobe Bryant continues to be one of the most beloved athletes across the globe – and the Lakers legend is expected to be commemorated with another statue depicting Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant outside of Crypto.com Arena, according to ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi by covering the courtside seats they occupied with flowers, Gigi's #2 Mamba jersey and Kobe's #24 jersey before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on January 31, 20

The publication reported Thursday that the statue is expected to be unveiled in a private tented ceremony Friday outside the DTLA arena. It is the second statue to honor Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020.

The date of the unveiling, 8/2/24, coincides with both jersey numbers Bryant wore during his NBA career, No. 8 and No. 24, as well as Gianna Bryant, who wore No. 2. The first statue that honored Bryant and Gigi was unveiled on 2/8/24.

A tent was seen Thursday outside Crypto.com arena where a new statue honoring Kobe Bryant is expected to be unveiled on Friday. (FOX 11)

That statue is 19 feet tall and weighs about 4,000 pounds. The bronze sculpture pays tribute to Bryant’s historic 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

The Los Angeles Lakers unveil a statue honoring the late Kobe Bryant at the Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

ESPN reports that the new statue will be available for the public to visit starting Saturday morning. A third statue is expected to be unveiled sometime next month.