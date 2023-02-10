Known 'Chiefs bar' in Studio City prepares for big Super Bowl LVII turnout

Japaleño Pete's in Studio City is known as a Kansas City Chiefs bar, and they're preparing for a big turnout for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Japaleño Pete's hosts the official LA Chiefs club. When the bar first opened, they were approached by the president of that club who asked if they could join them to cheer for the Chiefs on Sundays, and now it's become a main spot for Chiefs fans.

"We can't officially confirm this but we have been told in the past that we are the biggest Chiefs bar in the country outside of Kansas City so we'll just secretly hold that title," said Kira Brannlund, the bar manager.

Brannlund said Super Bowl Sunday is always busy at the bar.

"Our fans are lined up around the block before we even open and we're usually full about ten minutes after we open. It's just a really fun day. Everyone pitches in and we have flags and banners and we do half time shots. We do trivia and a raffle," said Brannlund.

The bar will open at noon and close at 10 p.m. Sunday.