Step inside the world of Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and Trolls with the all-new DreamWorks Land slated to open at Universal Studios in Orlando this summer!

The theme park shared a glimpse into the brand new themed environment on Thursday, including concept renderings for different areas of the park inspired by beloved DreamWorks Animation characters and movies.

Universal first announced the new land back in July 2023.

Guests will not only get the chance to hop on a family-friendly coaster or play in areas, but there's also live entertainment and character meet-and-greets.

"As soon as guests step into the spectacular new land, the vivid world and imagination of DreamWorks Animation will surround them as they embark on exciting adventures like exploring Shrek’s Swamp just outside of his 35-foot-tall cottage, taking a ride on a dazzling Trollercoaster, interacting with Po in the Panda Village and meeting favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse," Universal Orlando Resort said in a press release. "Guests will also discover unique treats, photo-op-worthy murals, interactive play areas, splash pads and entertainment offerings themed to popular DreamWorks stories and characters."

Here's a look at what DreamWorks Land has to offer, per Universal Orlando Resort:

Shrek

Shrek’s Swamp Meet: Guests can hang out with Shrek, Princess Fiona, and Donkey, right outside Shrek’s cottage.

Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres: There's a big play area for kids with slides, water play areas and a playground where they can climb, bounce and have fun. Plus, they can even explore Shrek’s outhouse.

Mama Luna Feline Fiesta: Step into the world of Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish with an interactive experience set in Mama Luna’s retirement home for cats. Guests can play with Mama Luna’s cats on interactive screens activated by buttons, bells, maracas and levers – and they might even see Puss in Boots himself.

King Harold’s Swamp Symphony: Guests can make their own music by jumping on interactive lily pads that trigger a choir of frog ribbits.

Swamp Snacks: Families can enjoy Shrek-inspired snacks like Shrekzel, Far Far A Waffle, Frozen Ogre and more at this new kiosk.

Trolls

Trolls Trollercoaster: Walk into a lively tent filled with favorite Trolls characters like Poppy, Viva, Tiny Diamond, Satin and Chenille. Then, hop on the Caterbus, a rollercoaster ride that takes you on a thrilling journey away from creepy spiders along a vibrant orange and yellow track.

Poppy’s Playground: Situated beneath a massive mushroom towering 20 feet tall, Poppy’s Playground is a shaded area where young trolls can play. It's adorned with colorful flowers and bugs, offering plenty of bouncing and climbing structures for the little ones.

Trolls Treats: Enjoy colorful Trolls -themed ice cream treats inspired by Poppy and Branch at a playful kiosk fashioned from Poppy's boombox from Trolls Band Together . Indulge in flavors like pink lemonade-flavored Poppy-licious Pink and huckleberry-flavored BroZone Berry.

High Five Hideaway: Cloud Guy is the host of a brand-new store where you can find the latest merchandise from popular franchises like Shrek, Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and more. Explore a variety of items including apparel, plush toys, and accessories.

Kung Fu Panda

Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp: Dive into the world of Kung Fu Panda with a brand-new play area that brings Panda Village to life. Guests can join in the fun with both wet and dry play sections, helping pandas wash and dry laundry using huge water cannons, dump buckets, giant fans and more. Throughout the experience, guests will encounter interactive elements like a gong, playful baby pandas and oversized noodle bowls from Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop.

Po Live!: Step into a digital meet and greet experience where you can interact with the legendary Dragon Warrior. Join him as he teaches cool Kung Fu moves, cooks delicious stir fry, and babysits his little cousin, Ling Ling, all simultaneously.

More DreamWorks characters

DreamWorks Imagination Celebration: DreamWorks Imagination Celebration brings beloved stories from DreamWorks Animation to life in a multisensory adventure. Featuring hit pop songs, energetic dancing, advanced technology and more, this imaginative experience creates a party atmosphere that transports guests to the worlds of their favorite characters within the new DreamWorks Theater.

DreamWorks Character Zone: In the DreamWorks Character Zone, guests can meet, greet and interact with their beloved DreamWorks characters, including Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse, and many more.

DreamWorks Land is slated to open at Universal Studios Orlando this summer. An exact opening date has not yet been announced.