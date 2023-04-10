Kim Kardashian joins 'American Horror Story' Season 12 cast

article

Kim Kardashian is joining the Season 12 cast of "American Horror Story."

On Monday, Kardashian posted a short teaser trailer on her Instagram revealing she and actress Emma Roberts would be part of the next season, which is scheduled to begin filming this May.

The trailer features a spooky version of "Rock-a-bye, Baby" playing as both Kardashian and Roberts' names are shown, with the caption "are delicate."

The new season is set to drop this summer, according to the teaser.

Roberts also confirmed the news on her social media by sharing the same teaser video with the caption, "This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE."

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Kardashian apparently impressed Murphy with her monologue and skit appearances on "Saturday Night Live." Murphy, who is friends with Kardashian, has been talking to the reality star about a role in "AHS" since last summer, according to THR.

Kardashian most recently appeared in the 2018 film "Ocean's Eight" and also appeared in 2008's "Disaster Movie."

"American Horror Story," which is described as an anthology series, first premiered in 2011. Each season has its own storyline and a rotating cast of characters, including Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Lily Rabe.

Season 12 is based on the upcoming book "Delicate Condition" by Danielle Valentine, according to THR. The novel is set to be released Aug. 8, 2023. Each season of "American Horror Story" has premiered in October, and Murphy previously confirmed filming will begin in May 2023.

FOX News contributed to this report.