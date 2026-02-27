Beverly Hills brazen robbery: 5 suspects from Oakland arrested and charged

The Brief Five Oakland residents were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 23 on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Police say two victims were assaulted and robbed of handbags, cash and an engagement ring during the daytime attack. The suspects were located and arrested in Oakland and have since been transported back to Beverly Hills to face charges.



Five suspects, including three teens, were arrested in connection with a shocking armed robbery that happened in broad daylight along the famed Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, officials announced.

What we know:

The robbery happened in the middle of the busy holiday shopping season on Nov. 23, 2024.

Around 1:20 p.m., authorities said four suspects dressed in black clothing with face coverings committed the armed robbery outside a retail store in the 400 block of North Rodeo Drive.

During the robbery, two victims were assaulted, Beverly Hills police said.

The male victim was struck in the back of the head with a firearm, and a female victim was thrown to the ground and repeatedly kicked, the department said in a press release.

Video from the scene showed the suspects running away following the brazen incident that stunned residents and tourists.

Investigators said the suspects stole handbags, cash and an engagement ring from the victims.

After running away from the scene, officials said the suspects got into a rental car driven by a fifth suspect.

During the investigation, detectives discovered the five suspects reside in Oakland, California.

Beverly Hills detectives, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service task force, located and arrested the five suspects in Oakland. They have since been transported back to Beverly Hills.

Police records show two of the suspects were juveniles at the time of the incident.

The five suspects have been identified as:

Kingikirah Stevenson, 31

D’Angelo Tedla, 22

Kingelijah Stevenson, 18

Wendel Stevenson, 18

Jaeyden Duncan, 18

Kingikirah Stevenson was charged with robbery and conspiracy. The others were charged with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

What's next:

The suspects are awaiting trial in Beverly Hills.